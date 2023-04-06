A man with several family violence convictions was accused of assaulting a woman and two children known to him.

On March 31, a woman filed a walk-in assault and child abuse complaint with the Guam Police Department against KN Niosy, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman reported Niosy arrived at her house to see her kids, which she allowed, and Niosy fell asleep while the children were playing loudly.

Niosy then “woke up from the noise, removed his belt from his pants and began hitting the two kids,” ages 4 and 5 years old, on their legs, thighs and back, according to the complaint.

The kids were reportedly screaming in pain. When the woman tried to take the belt from Niosy, he allegedly punched her twice on the right arm and threw her on the sofa. When the woman stood up after being thrown, Niosy grabbed her throat and squeezed it causing her to lose her breath, the complaint stated.

Niosy then took the woman's phone and instructed her and her kids to go into a room and stay there until he allowed them to leave. After a few hours, Niosy allowed them to leave the room. But when the woman told Niosy to leave, he refused.

When the woman spoke to Niosy “about changing his behavior,” he also refused and became angry before throwing a box of milk at the woman's face.

“When (the woman) tried to run toward the back door, defendant grabbed her from behind, causing her to fall on the concrete ground outside,” the complaint stated. “Defendant grabbed (the woman's) hair and dragged her back inside the house.”

When officers conducted a check at the scene, the 4-year-old allegedly said, “(Niosy) always hurts me.”

Niosy was charged with two counts of family violence as third-degree felonies, child abuse as a misdemeanor and unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor.

The magistrate's complaint also noted Niosy entered a deferred guilty plea in a 2014 family violence case and a guilty plea in a 2015 family violence case.

The Office of the Attorney General's criminal history background report also indicated he has 2019 and 2020 convictions for family violence, in addition to convictions of other charges that include harassment, criminal mischief and assault.

The AG's office also added Niosy has an active family violence case from this year.

Niosy was committed on $10,000 cash bail Monday by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.