A man who won his appeal against a rape conviction was found guilty following a retrial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Muki Joseph Redhart Callahan was found guilty of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

He was accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy known to him in 2011.

Callahan was 16 at the time.

A jury spent about two hours deliberating on Monday afternoon following trial before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

He faces a life sentence, according to Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan.

"We are very happy for the victims. They've waited a long time for this day and they had to go through it twice," O'Mallan said. "They remain strong and testified and the jury saw that they were sincere and truthful and returned the guilty verdicts we were hoping for."

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

Conviction reversed

Callahan was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison following his first criminal trial in 2013.

He was transferred from the Department of Youth Affairs to the Department of Corrections in February 2014.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of Guam reversed and vacated his rape conviction after justices found that the lower court violated his rights under the confrontation clause and abused its discretion in denying his request for public funds to hire an expert, court documents state. The high court referred the case back to the lower court.