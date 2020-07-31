Man convicted of teen's murder wants new trial

Convicted murderer Brandon Michael Acosta will be back in the Superior Court of Guam next week as part of his push for a new trial and for the exclusion of certain evidence from the case.

On July 23, a jury found Acosta guilty of raping and murdering 15-year-old Timicca Nauta in 2018.

Defense attorney William Pole on Monday filed a continued motion to exclude certain evidence and a motion for a new trial.

He contends the defendant had asked in March that all evidence involving the burglary reported across the street from Nauta’s residence be excluded.

“The government failed to show that the burglaries were similar, that the crimes were connected, or how burglarizing one property means that you burglarized another property. Otherwise, there would never be a need to exclude a past crime. Without the evidence of past crime, there would be no basis to believe that the defendant would commit a burglary and as such must be excluded and the convictions overturned and a new trial granted,” Pole states.

A hearing on the motion is tentatively set for Aug. 6 before Judge Vernon Perez.

Jurors found Acosta guilty of multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary, and aggravated assault.

During the trial earlier this year, photos from the crime scene were shown in the courtroom of the blood splatter on the walls, bedsheets and mattress of the high school student's room in Dededo.

DNA evidence taken from her body and sent to the FBI's DNA lab revealed it belonged to Acosta, FBI forensic examiner Brandon McCollum has testified.

Acosta faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.