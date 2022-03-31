A man accused of mailing a package with 8 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Guam has taken the federal government's plea offer.

Andrew Manibusan, 37, was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

Details of the plea deal, however, remain unknown.

Prosecutors asked the District Court of Guam to keep the plea agreement sealed from the public, stating that unsealing it would hinder ongoing investigations.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo allowed the agreement to be kept sealed until Manibusan's sentencing hearing scheduled for June 27.

Warrant

A search warrant was issued May 25, 2021, for a package sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California, according to Post files.

Investigators found the drugs in the package and tracked them after they replaced the drugs with another substance.

Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections, allegedly picked it up June 1.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, court documents state.

Ananich was arrested earlier this year in connection with a drug investigation, but no charges have been filed against him in federal court.