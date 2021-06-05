A man who was accused of molesting a young woman known to him will have to register as a Level 3 sex offender.

Francis Fieu Roosevelt, 53, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault, both as misdemeanors, after the court accepted the plea agreement that he made with the government.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

He was given credit for time served behind bars and will be released from prison on July 5. He was sentenced to two years but one year was suspended and he's been in jail for nearly a year.

Roosevelt was ordered to have no contact with the victim and will be placed on two years of probation.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 24.

Arrest

In July 2020, Roosevelt was arrested and initially charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim awoke to find the suspect sexually assaulting her.

She told police the suspect smelled "like he had been drinking," documents state.

The woman told officers that she kicked him off her and ran.

She also told investigators that Roosevelt had previously molested her when she was 13 years old, the prosecution stated in court documents.