A man accused in multiple sexual assault incidents, including at Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, was denied his request to have the criminal charges filed against him dismissed.

Jay Daniel Fama Nededog, 24, a former Sanctuary Inc. of Guam client, was indicted on multiple counts of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in May 2018. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to dismiss the charges “on the basis that the grand jury relied on incompetent hearsay evidence in issuing the indictment.”

Nededog, through defense attorney Annie Gayle, contends it was “purely hearsay testimony of a single witness who had no role in the investigating case,” adding that the testimony is not “competent evidence.”

Judge Maria Cenzon, however, denied the request to have the charges tossed.

“There is no claim that the testimony presented to the grand jury was false,” Cenzon said in her decision and order issued on Thursday.

Nededog stands accused of sexually abusing women and girls between January 2017 and May 2018, documents state.

He was initially arrested after two women, who were also clients at Sanctuary, reported several instances of sexual abuse by Nededog, according to Post files.

The girls who accused him of sexual abuse were not clients or residents of Sanctuary, Post files state.