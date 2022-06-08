A man accused in an attack at the Dededo skate park denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Mark Anthony Jundarino Nalicat, 28, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Nalicat, also known as Cheesebread, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, Nalicat’s accuser told police back in March that he was at the skate park when Nalicat suddenly became hostile and began hitting him with a skateboard and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Witnesses allegedly told officers the Nalicat accused the victim of talking bad about him, adding that the Nalicat was heard saying he was doing this for his kids.

Police learned the Nalicat was also identified by witnesses as being involved in the separate March 2 riot at the skate park, documents state.

He has since been released from prison.