Man denies assaulting child on Air Force base

A man charged in the District Court of Guam with assaulting a child on Andersen Air Force Base last year pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Romo Garcia Ochoa made his initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo for his arraignment.

He denied the three counts included in the amended information filed in federal court back in March; he was charged with simple assault of a person under the age of 16.

Court documents state the alleged assault occurred on May 31, 2019, on the military base.

Ochoa is accused of intentionally making physical contact with the child in an offensive manner, specifically by pushing the child under a chair and restraining the child for more than six minutes by using a display of force that reasonably caused the child to fear immediate bodily harm, documents state.

He is also alleged to have grabbed the child by the arms and dragged the child into another room, documents state.

Ochoa was allowed to remain out of prison on the conditions that he have no contact with the victim and not leave Guam without the court's permission.

Jury trial has been set for July 16.