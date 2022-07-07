Chad Anthony Juanico denied allegations that he beat a USS Ronald Reagan sailor unconscious outside of a Tumon club last month.

Juanico, 31, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving while impaired.

He asserted his right to a speedy trial.

Juanico was caught on video surveillance punching the sailor nearly a dozen times before he fled from the scene, court documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The alleged attack occurred June 24.

The sailor was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for treatment.

Juanico was later pulled over by police and identified as the suspect in the attack, documents state.

During his arrest, he allegedly stiffened his body forcing three other officers to assist in getting him into the patrol car.