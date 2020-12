A 29-year-old man accused of attempting to entice a minor denied the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Christopher Anthony De Leon Guerrero pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted enticement of a minor during an arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Court documents allege De Leon Guerrero attempted to entice a minor between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 using an iPhone 11.

His trial has been scheduled for Feb. 11, 2021.