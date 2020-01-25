Man denies federal drug charge

Twenty-eight-year-old Darrell Jake Guerrero pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

He is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan.

Guerrero was indicted on Wednesday on charges of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also filed a notice of forfeiture of $4,940 in cash which the prosecution contends was from alleged illegal drug activity.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro is the lead attorney on the case.

A federal complaint was unsealed in the District Court on Jan. 8.

However, details of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.

Guerrero remains in the custody of U.S marshals.

Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. set trial for March 31.

Guerrero is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 31 for a bail hearing.