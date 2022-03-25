One of the men accused of robbing a gas station in Yigo at knifepoint denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Tommy Amanto, 19, who faces charges of second- and third-degree robbery, both with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in a felony, and theft of property, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

He asserted his right to a speedy trial.

Amanto and Zivon Choffat, 17, were arrested after being accused of robbing the store Feb. 14 and getting away with cash, tobacco products and $450 worth of beer, court documents state.

Choffat allegedly threatened to kill the cashiers if they called police.

Officers reviewed video surveillance where they saw Amanto allegedly stealing beer.

Amanto allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed two packs of beer and that the robbery involved his “homeboy,” Choffat.