A man has denied allegations that he hit a woman known to him with his car in Talofofo.

Eighty-Four Santier, 36, pleaded not guilty before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He is charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He also was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony, both with the same special allegation; and driving while impaired as a third-degree felony.

He is scheduled to appear back in court before Judge Maria Cenzon at a later date.

According to court documents, the victim and two children were walking to Paulino's Store in Talofofo when Santier allegedly hit the woman from behind before he collided with a wooden utility pole.

Investigators learned that Santier and the victim had been fighting for the past several days. He allegedly told a witness that he was sorry for injuring the victim.

Santier allegedly told officers he hit the victim with his car, but later said he did not remember.

He also allegedly told police that he was drunk and had four cans of beer.

In September 2020, Santier was arrested after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a woman known to him. He was on probation in connection with a 2019 assault case involving the same victim, Post files state.