The first man arrested by the multiagency task force on suspicion of illegal entry to Guam by boat pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Chinese national Jianfeng Lu appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea to charges connected to his arrival on Guam by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Lu pleaded not guilty to charges of failure to acquire clearance requirements and failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer as misdemeanors and invalid place of unloading as a violation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lu also waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury of six.

He will appear before Judge Maria Cenzon at his next hearing.

Tourists

Lu was arrested Aug. 16 after a fisherman thought he saw a group of tourists walking down the dirt road that leads to Urunao.

The fisherman reported the suspicious activity to the multiagency task force established by the governor in response to the rise in unlawful arrivals.

Lu was the first person arrested by the task force.

Authorities, while investigating the suspicious beach landing, came across Lu driving a car, according to court documents.

Lu told officers he piloted an inflatable boat and landed May 15 at Tanguisson Beach, and said he arrived with two others, but he alone piloted the vessel, documents state.

Lu then allegedly admitted to not clearing customs, not arriving at an approved port of entry, not reporting his landing and not getting permission to offload passengers or baggage.

He also said the location of his departure was outside the U.S., according to court documents.

Lu paid $2,000 cash bail on Aug. 24 to be released from the Department of Corrections and was ordered to surrender his passport.

Since Lu's arrest, seven other Chinese nationals have been arrested by the task force.