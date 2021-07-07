Man denies illegal possession of green sea turtle

A man who was allegedly caught with a green sea turtle in 2019 has denied the charges filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Texner Luther, also known as Nahlick, 47, pleaded not guilty to possession of a threatened species before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday. His trial has been scheduled to begin on Sept. 9.

The court issued an arrest warrant for his alleged co-actor, CJ Luther, also known as King.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero requested the warrant after CJ Luther failed to appear for his court hearing. It was said in court that the defendant is currently in Pohnpei.

The pair have been charged separately. The case alleges that they unlawfully and knowingly did take, possess, carry and transport a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

Turtle found in swimming pool

The Luthers, along with Juliano Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino, were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture were tipped off to a sea turtle being held in a child's swimming pool in Talofofo.

Manual was charged about a year ago with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species. However, nothing has happened with his case since federal authorities learned he had fled the island.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as haggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act throughout all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or take possession of them.

Although the breeding population found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to Fish and Wildlife.