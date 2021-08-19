Andrew Philip Manibusan was known by his family to have a history of drug abuse.

The 37-year-old's older sister testified in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday that her brother struggled with using methamphetamine in the past before he relocated to California.

Manibusan, who told the court that he directs tanker trucks for gas stations in the states, requested to be released from prison.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended that Manibusan be released under strict conditions.

His sister told the court she would be responsible for ensuring Manibusan follows the court's orders.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano argued that his client should be released due to his "significant ties" to the community, adding that he is not a flight risk.

But Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has not yet made a decision on his request, allowing the prosecution more time to argue on Friday why they believe Manibusan is a flight risk and should remain in custody.

Manibusan, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth on Wednesday.

Jury selection and trial is scheduled for Oct. 26.

During his arraignment, Tydingco-Gatewood asked Manibusan if was under the influence of any substances.

"Like, the illegal ones?" said Manibusan.

"You better not tell me about the illegal ones. Anything you say can be used against you," said Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Manibusan arrived on island Monday after he was extradited from the Northern District of California.

His extradition was delayed for at least two weeks.

'I tested positive for COVID'

It was also during the hearing that the chief judge asked her staff about the plexiglass dividers that were added to both parties' tables inside the courtroom.

"It's probably because I tested positive for COVID in Hawaii," Manibusan said.

Tydingco-Gatewood then asked the U.S. Marshals to confirm that Manibusan was clear of the virus, as he was inside the courtroom.

"Just so the staff doesn't freak out and the judge doesn't freak out, he has been cleared since before coming to Hawaii today? Can you ask your client if that's a fair statement?" she said.

"He says he's cleared," Razzano said

"Ok. It just shocked me there, Mr. Manibusan," the judge said. "I am feeling that we are safe."

8 pounds of meth

Manibusan's case involves nearly 8 pounds of meth.

A search warrant was issued on May 25 for a package that was sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California, according to Post files.

Investigators found the drugs in the package and tracked it after they replaced it with another substance.

Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections, allegedly picked it up on June 1.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, court documents state.

Ananich was arrested earlier this year in connection with a drug investigation, but no official charges have been filed against him in federal court.