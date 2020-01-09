A man charged in connection to a machete incident that turned deadly in Tamuning last November pleaded not guilty to murder in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Defendant Rusty Rusauo, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder as a first-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

A superseding indictment was handed down on Dec. 20. Rusuao was initially charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony before the victim, Stanley Soulike, died.

On Nov. 7, Soulike was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital after he was stabbed in the leg.

Court documents say he and Rusauo were playing with a machete when Rusauo struck Soulike in the leg. Police found Rusauo about a mile from Sgt. David Camacho Street in Tamuning, where the stabbing occurred, documents state.

The defendant allegedly was highly intoxicated and had blood on his hands, feet, and clothing. He allegedly told the police he didn’t know where the blood came from and that he drank about 12 cans and two bottles of beer.

Family members told the Post that Rusauo and Soulike were brothers. Court documents previously described them as cousins.

Rusauo, who is represented by attorney Shinju Flynn with the Alternate Public Defender's Office, waived his rights to a speedy trial. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 30.