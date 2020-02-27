Defendant Tomynson Nikot, 21, on Wednesday denied the charges handed down against him by the Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Nikot appeared via video conference before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Defense attorney Richard Dirkx pleaded not guilty on behalf of Nikot and waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Nikot has been charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Judge Quan also ordered the prosecution to give the defense counsel all of the evidence to include the video surveillance that captured the alleged incident.

Dirkx told the court that Guam police showed the defendant the video, as well.

Nikot is scheduled back in court on March 19.

According to court documents, the victims were driving along Pale Kieran Hickey Drive in Sinajana on Feb. 9 when they noticed the suspect standing in the middle of the road.

The suspect is then accused of throwing a knife into the open passenger side window of the car hitting her on the right rear side of her head. Video surveillance that captured the alleged incident led authorities to the suspect.