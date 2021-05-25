A man who was accused of stealing a Jeep in Tamuning earlier this month before he led police on a chase denied the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 26, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, and denied the special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Camacho asserted his right to a speedy trial.

He is scheduled to appear back in court at later date before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Leilani Kaitlyn Wright, 20, was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle by complicity as a second-degree felony and hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony for alleged part in the crime.

Chase

On May 9, officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep in Tamuning.

The victim’s phone was still inside the stolen vehicle. It helped police to track down the suspects who then left officers on a chase from Maina to Dededo, court documents state.

GPD managed to get the suspects to stop along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

As one officer approached, the Jeep reversed, rammed into one patrol car before accelerating forward and ramming into another patrol car, documents state.

The crash caused the patrol car to strike an officer’s leg, documents state.

Three officers opened fire at the Jeep, which managed to flee, police said.

The stolen vehicle was then tracked in the Chalan Emsley area where authorities found the driver's side door open, court documents state.

Investigators noted red dirt on the vehicle’s floorboard.

Police then approached a residence where they saw red dirt tracks at the entrance, and found the alleged suspects apparently pretending to sleep inside the home.

Additionally, Wright was accused of allegedly head-butting the arresting officer.

Camacho was on parole for a 2018 conviction of conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, and on parole for a 2015 conviction for theft.

Adult Probation Services told the court that Wright was on pretrial release for an illegal drug possession case from earlier this year.