A man denied allegations that he locked children inside a room and abused a woman known to him multiple times.

Salvador Bautista Jasmin, 48, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

He was charged with kidnapping, family violence, committing a felony while on felony release, and unlawful restraint, among other charges.

Jasmin asserted his right to a speedy trial.

According to court documents, the victim and her children moved in with the suspect about a year ago, when the children were forced into a room and given only a pot to use as a toilet.

Documents note the suspect was on pretrial release in a 2020 drug possession case and was convicted in 2017 of drunken driving and had a suspended license.