Man, 74, denies molesting 9-year-old girl

A 74-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl known to him has been released from prison on condition that he stay away from the girl.

Alberto V. Lumbang, 74, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Lumbang, who appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison on Saturday in a wheelchair, was released on a $10,000 performance bond.

“Do not go near this person. Do not talk to this person,” said Sison.

“I understand but I did not do anything,” Lumbang said.

“You are innocent until proven guilty,” said Sison. “I am not going to allow you to be at home or alone with any minors.”

According to court documents, police responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a local elementary school.

The child told police that between July and November 2019, the suspect called her into the kitchen and allegedly rubbed her genital area over her clothing.

The suspect only stopped after the victim’s parents arrived, documents state. She ran to the bedroom and later told a family member that it was the second time he had touched her inappropriately, documents state.