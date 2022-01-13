A man who stands accused of sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl known to him denied the allegations in the Superior Court of Guam.

Gilberto Florendo Kusterbeck, 47, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies. A superseding indictment was filed in court Jan. 4.

Kusterbeck is scheduled to appear back in court Feb. 25.

He and co-actor and wife Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck were arrested in February 2020 after a 10-year-old girl allegedly told police she was inappropriately touched by a man known to her on two occasions.

The new indictment includes a third alleged incident between January 2018 and February 2019.

The victim reported the incidents to Monalisa Kusterbeck, but she allegedly forgave her husband and told the victim not to tell anyone what happened, court documents state.