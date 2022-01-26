A man accused of inappropriately touching a girl, 11, known to him denied the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

David Ray San Nicolas, 45, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

He also waived his right to speedy trial.

According to court documents, the victim said the suspect sexually assaulted her in January or February of last year.

The victim only told a relative of the allegation in December 2021, before the suspect admitted to the acts, according to court documents filed by the prosecution.