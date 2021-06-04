A man accused of falsifying records as part of his claim submission for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance denied a new criminal charge filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

A superseding indictment was filed against George Chambers, charging him with a second count for forgery.

Chambers appeared virtually before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Defense attorney William Bischoff told the court that his client continues to assert his right to a speedy trial.

Chambers is scheduled back in court today ahead of his jury trial, which is set to begin on June 9.

The 50-year-old was first indicted in March on charges of forgery as a third-degree felony, tampering with public records as a third-degree felony, two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor and one charge of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.

The PUA program assists thousands of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2020, Chambers was also arrested on two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony after police officers responded to an assault complaint at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon, according to Post files.