A man accused in a disturbance at a Tamuning park last week has denied the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Craig Chiguina Brewer, 42, appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to be arraigned.

Brewer pleaded not guilty through his defense attorney, Christine Borja.

He waived his right to a speedy trial. He is scheduled to appear back in court before Judge Maria Cenzon at a later date.

Brewer was charged with criminal mischief as third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, harassment as a petty misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

On May 2, he was allegedly spotted disturbing park goers in Tamuning before he attacked the village vice mayor by throwing rocks at him.

A witness reportedly told police that Brewer had been inhaling butane from a can before officers arrived at the scene.

Police found Brewer with a bag full of butane cans, court documents state.