Texner Luther has taken back his admission that he bought a green sea turtle after federal prosecutors filed a new charge against him.

Luther, 48, also known as Nahlick, pleaded not guilty to the amended information filed against him in the District Court of Guam that charges him with possession of an endangered species.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Trial has been set for April 12.

Plea set aside

Luther had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species, admitting he paid $75 for a dead turtle to have as a meal.

The guilty plea was set aside after Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood expressed multiple concerns with the prosecution’s case during Luther’s sentencing hearing.

Tydingco-Gatewood previously noted that Luther did not have any criminal history and asked the government why they did not offer him the option of a diversion.

Prosecutors recommended he serve one year in prison, Post files state.

The issue resulted in the amended charge against the defendant.

Bought the turtle

Luther previously told the court he had bought the turtle from Juliano Manual. Manual was charged with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species, but he fled the island.

Texner Luther was charged along with C.J. Luther, also known as King, for unlawfully and knowingly taking, possessing, carrying and transporting a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Luthers, along with Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture were tipped off about a sea turtle being held in a child's swimming pool in Talo'fo'fo'.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as håggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or possess them.

Although the breeding population of turtles found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.