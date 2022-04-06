A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl known to him denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Francis Mannaky, 33, also known as Obyn, pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both first-degree felonies.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for arraignment on Tuesday.

Mannaky waived his speed trial right.

Rape

According to court documents, the girl told her school she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl told police the suspect told her to follow him to a bedroom to massage his legs, court documents state. That's where the suspect allegedly raped her.

The girl told the suspect to stop and that he was hurting her, documents state.