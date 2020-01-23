“He will plead not guilty your honor,” said defense attorney Peter Santos on behalf of his client Joaquin Villagomez Cango in Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Cango, 29, was arrested along with 38-year-old Scott Quichocho Santos on Jan. 12 for allegedly robbing two female tourists near the Fiesta Resort in Tumon early that morning.

The defendant entered his plea via teleconference from the Department of Corrections where he is currently being held.

A clip of a security video showing the incident was circulated on social media.

The video shows a red SUV coming to a stop near a parking lot and a man getting out. A few minutes later, appearing on another screen, he approaches the two women and tries to grab one of their purses. The women fall on the street as they try to run away. The robber then grabs the purse and runs back to the red SUV and speeds off.

Police said the women sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall and were later treated by Guam Fire Department Medical personnel.

Santos, who was released from DOC on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000 on Jan. 13, didn’t appear for the arraignment hearing.