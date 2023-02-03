The younger of two brothers charged with murder in connection to an alleged attack on Arnold Narruhn in Dededo late last year pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Jerron Walliby, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to allegations of murder and aggravated assault related to the death of Narruhn on Dec. 15, 2022.

According to court documents, Walliby and his older brother, Branty Walliby, 28, were involved in an altercation with Narruhn near New Fatima Store in Dededo. Although they denied starting the fight, witnesses reported seeing one of the brothers beating up a man and surveillance footage corroborated the reports.

In his hearing Thursday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, Jerron Walliby pleaded not guilty to the charges, along with asserting his right to a speedy trial.

Branty Walliby, according to Post files, also pleaded not guilty to the charges, but waived his right to a speedy trial.

Prior hearings

Jerron Walliby's plea had been delayed a handful of times due to conflicts of interest from previous court-appointed attorneys. Now assisting him in the case is attorney Joseph Razzano. However, Edwin Torres from Razzano's firm pleaded on behalf of Jerron Walliby.

In those prior arraignment hearings, Jerron Walliby, without having assistance from his attorney, said he was not guilty and blamed his brother.

"I have a question: I would like to know why I'm here in jail for a long time," Jerron Walliby said in Chuukese, which was translated to English by a court interpreter on Jan. 5, according to Post files. "I know I am not guilty of any of this. I've already spoken with those people and told them I'm not part of this case."

In another hearing held Jan. 12, Jerron Walliby said again, without assistance of counsel, "I don't understand why I'm here, but all the wrongdoings is from my older brother. I have nothing to do with it, but you kept me here and I'm suffering."

Jerron Walliby's case, after officially entering the not guilty plea, will go before Judge Alberto Tolentino.