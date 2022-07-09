A man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl known to him denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Kesny Nachuo, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

The case was assigned to Judge Vernon Perez.

According to court documents, a sexual assault complaint involving a 13-year-old girl was reported to the Guam Police Department on Feb 16.

Four months passed before an arrest was made.

The teen allegedly told authorities that Nachuo molested her in December 2021 and again in January 2022, adding that he tried to rape her the following month.

The girl alleged that Nachuo hit her, punched her and pulled her hair when she tried to resist and push him away.

She told police she punched and kicked him until he fell off a bed during the December incident, documents state.

Court documents note that Nachuo was on probation for a 2019 drunken driving case.