A man seen on video surveillance breaking into mailboxes in Dededo last month denied the charges in the indictment handed down against him in the District Court of Guam.

Adrian Paul Quintanilla Cruz, 36, pleaded not guilty to theft of mail before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Wednesday.

Cruz asked the court to keep him locked up so that he could start getting credit for the time he is serving in prison.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 16.

In May, Cruz was caught on camera allegedly using a pry tool to open mailboxes at a commercial mail receiving agency along Chalan Balako in Dededo where a total of 27 mailboxes were broken into.

Police tracked down Cruz at the Gucci boutique in Tumon, where he was arrested on suspicion of forgery, court documents state.

Cruz allegedly told federal agents he was looking for checks to steal.

Local case

He also faces theft-related charges in local court for a separate incident reported earlier this year.

A U.S. Postal Service video camera caught Cruz allegedly opening other people's mailboxes at the Tamuning Post Office on Feb. 23.

Cruz then told investigators he "fished" checks, one worth $659, and in another person's mailbox, $21,216 worth of checks were stolen, court documents state.

He also allegedly told police he was "forced" to steal because he needed to "pay off debt and other things," he sent some money to a friend, and he still had a check worth $9,000, the location of which he refused to disclose at the time he was charged.

Prison records state Cruz also was arrested in 2004 on suspicion of robbery.