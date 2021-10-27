A man accused of stealing mail from Summer Town Estates in Dededo denied the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Jamie Andrew Indalecio, 33, who was charged with theft of mail, appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday. He is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 30.

Indalecio, who faces up to five years in prison, remains out of prison.

According to court documents, a maintenance worker told the Postal Inspection Service that there had been multiple break-ins at the Neighborhood Collection Delivery Unit on the property.

Indalecio allegedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the mailboxes on three or four occasions over the last few months.

He said he would sell the stolen items at the flea market in Dededo to make money to provide for his family, documents state.