A former Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist accused of threatening a woman known to him with his GPD-issued weapon denied the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Monte Inocencio Mathiot, 39, was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on charges of family violence as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Defense attorney Earl Espiritu requested Mathiot be released from prison. Judge Quan said Mathiot may qualify for the electronic monitoring program, but said he would let Judge Vernon Perez decide on the request.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said Mathiot left before he took lead of the police department, and he’s not familiar with the circumstances of Mathiot’s separation. Ignacio has told his investigators to look into all of the police reservists who've been dismissed from the program.

"It's concerning. He should not have been in possession of that firearm, so we are doing a complete review."