A medical examiner who performed a postmortem examination on human remains found in Dededo last week concluded the man died of natural causes.

Police said the skeletal remains found June 30 are believed to be those of a man in his late 50s to early 60s.

Officers declined to release the man’s name until they notify his family.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam Police Department detectives who responded to the scene on Mendioka Street in Dededo last Thursday noted no signs of a struggle or foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, according to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.