One man is dead after being hit by a car in Hågat on Tuesday night.

The driver behind the wheel of the car that hit him is being accused of drunk driving.

Officers were called to an auto-pedestrian crash along Route 2 in the village around 9:21 p.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

“He didn’t make it,” Savella said.

The unnamed victim was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are trying to locate the victim’s next-of-kin to confirm his identity.

Joquest Kabriel James, 39, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide while impaired, negligent homicide, three times with driving impaired with injuries and having a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit, leaving the scene with injuries, driving other on the right lane, and no proof of insurance.

James is being held in the Department of Corrections.

Police blocked off the area following the crash. The cause remains under investigation by GPD Highway Patrol officers.

According to prison records, James was arrested in 2009 on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

This is the island's second auto-pedestrian fatality of the year.

Police arrested Wakeen James Fejeran, 57, in the Feb. 5 fatal auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Route 16 and Alegeta Street at what's commonly known as the airport overpass.