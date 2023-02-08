Man dies after car, garbage truck collide

A man has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a car and garbage truck.

At 11:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting an accident on Route 15 before the Hawaiian Rock complex in Mangilao, according to GFD acting spokesperson Cherika Mateo.

An engine unit arrived on scene at 11:18 a.m., followed 30 minutes later by a medic unit, which transported a man to the Guam Regional Medical City. CPR was in progress at 11:48 a.m., Mateo added.

Photos of the accident showed an SUV with severe damage to its front blocking one lane of traffic while a Lagu Sanitation garbage truck was in the grass on the side of the road.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with units responding to the crash that the SUV was a Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it collided with the truck traveling in the opposite direction.

According to Savella, the driver of the Pathfinder was pronounced dead by attending physicians at GRMC after the crash. Two other people involved in the collision were reported to have sustained nonfatal injuries.

The case remains open with an ongoing investigation by GPD's Highway Patrol Division.