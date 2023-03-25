Man dies in Anigua auto-pedestrian crash

A man died after being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to police.

About 7:46 p.m., units with the Guam Fire Department responded to an auto-pedestrian traffic collision on Route 1 in Anigua, transporting a man with serious injuries to Naval Hospital Guam, GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella reported the man, approximately 34 years old, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Patrol officers who responded to the crash along Route 1 by Hmart in Anigua, learned through their investigation that a gray sedan was traveling northbound when it collided with a pedestrian crossing Route 1, Savella said.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division was then activated and assumed control of the investigation, which remains open.

The man's next of kin has yet to be identified, Savella added.

"The Guam Police Department would like to remind the community to be cognizant of your surroundings while driving and leave earlier than usual to avoid traffic congestion to your destination," Savella said to conclude her statement.

Police did not disclose any arrests in the case as of press time Friday.

6th traffic fatality

The man's death marks the sixth traffic-related death of the year, with the first five occurring in the month of February.

According to Post files, the first death of 2023 occurred Feb. 7, when Venix Fiden, a man from Yigo, driving a Nissan Pathfinder, collided with a garbage truck.

Two of the deaths during the month were pedestrians: Martin Perez Ruiz on Feb. 12 and Florinda Herrera Rosero on Feb. 22, who were traversing a crosswalk at the ITC Intersection in Tamuning when they were hit by cars in two separate collisions.

Also on Feb. 22, Chet Charles Gallinari, a man driving a motorcycle, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Challenger in front of Chief Brodie Elementary School on Route 1 in Tamuning, Post files state.

On Feb. 15, a male bicyclist, Jeffry Ignacio, was hit by a car near the Guam Main Facility post office in Barrigada and was in the hospital in critical condition for three weeks before succumbing to his injuries.