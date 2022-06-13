Man dies in Barrigada crash

By Nick Delgado | The Guam Daily Post

A man is dead following a serious car crash in Barrigada early Monday morning.

It happened along Route 8 between SK Laundry and Jackson Street before 5 a.m.

A red Nissan Xterra at the scene had flipped on its side after the driver apparently ran off the road and hit a concrete utility pole.

The driver has not been identified.

Guam Police Department‘s Highway patrol officers are investigating.

The crash resulted in temporary road closures and police had to reroute morning commuters.