Man dies in early morning crash in Maite

A 65-year-old man has died after being involved in a serious car crash in Maite early Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday along Route 8, or Purple Heart Memorial Highway, near Paterno Street, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers responded to the scene where the victim’s car ran off the road and crashed, he said.

The man was the only occupant inside the car, Tapao said.

The man was taken to Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.