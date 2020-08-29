The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the island's latest traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening in Dededo.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said traffic investigators were activated to investigate a report of a vehicle that ran off the roadway on Chalan Tinayuyot by Aga Blvd. The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Tapao said both the operator and passenger sustained injuries and transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care.

The male operator was later pronounced dead by attending physicians.

It was the second serious crash that police responded to on Friday.

A 65-year-old man died early Friday morning from injuries in a serious car crash in Maite.

Police responded to Route 8, or Purple Heart Memorial Highway, near Paterno Street, where officers found the man had run off the road and crashed his car. He was pronounced dead at Naval Hospital.

Both fatalities are under investigation.