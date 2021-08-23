Man dies in Sinajana car crash

A man involved in a serious car crash in Sinajana late Sunday night has died.

The crash happened along Route 4 - Chalan Kanton Tasi near the Cha’ot Bridge around 10:30 p.m.

The man was driving a beige Toyota Corolla headed south when he collided with a blue Toyota Highlander SUV that was going in the opposite direction, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR, as he was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced deceased.

Two women and a child inside the SUV were taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital. One woman suffered serious injuries, while the other woman and the child were listed to be in stable condition, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

The deadly crash forced officers to close off the roadway for several hours.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were possible factors in the crash.