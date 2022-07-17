A man is dead after being hit by a car in Dededo on Saturday morning.

The car fled the scene, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Police said officers received a call around 7:15 a.m. of a man lying down on the road along Route 3 near Swamp Road. The man was apparently unconscious and not responding.

The man has not yet been identified.

Highway Patrol investigators were called after precinct officials responded and made their assessment. Saturday morning traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for drivers traveling northbound.

The investigation is ongoing to locate a suspect involved in the deadly crash.