A man caught possessing methamphetamine in 2017 has entered a deferred guilty plea at the Superior Court of Guam, which will allow him to avoid three years in prison if he commits to treatment and all other provisions of the agreement for two years.

Bernardo Tumed entered into the guilty plea Wednesday morning before Judge Anita Sukola of the Superior Court of Guam.

In addition to enrolling into a drug rehabilitation program under the supervision of the adult drug court, Tumed must comply with probationary requirements for a deferral period of two years in order to get the case dismissed and expunged.

"This is the time for you to do good," Sukola told Tumed during the hearing. "And a lot of people have succeeded, I want you to know."

Tumed is also to perform community service and pay a $5,000 fine plus court costs, but the fine could be converted into community service at the minimum wage rate, all except $500. Fines are paid into the Drug Treatment and Enforcement Fund.

Misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving would also be dismissed as part of the agreement.

Slurred speech, damaged median strip

According to the magistrate's complaint, a police officer patrolling Route 1 in Piti on June 13, 2017, found Tumed parked on the side of the road about 50 feet away from a damaged concrete center median.

The officer asked Tumed if he had gotten into an accident and asked for his license and registration. Tumed reportedly said he did not have a Guam driver's license. The officer asked if Tumed might have fallen asleep while driving and Tumed reportedly said yes.

He appeared to have bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, and he moved around for no reason, according to the officer.

Tumed had a backpack and a search yielded a bottle of vodka, as well as papers commonly used to roll marijuana cigarettes, according to the complaint.

While searching the vehicle, the officer noted what appeared to be a green plastic straw sealed on one side with white residue inside. The officer asked if Tumed had been smoking "ice," or meth, to which he reportedly said yes.