A man accused in several armed robberies reported in 2018 awaits sentencing pending a possible plea agreement.

Jeremy Allen Evaristo, 29, is expected to admit to charges of attempted murder as a first-degree felony and second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Evaristo would be sentenced to 25 years with all but 15 years suspended, according to the plea agreement.

However, the court noted that the maximum he could serve for the attempted murder charge is 20 years, and 10 years for the robbery charge.

The judge asked the parties to review the plea deal to determine if Evaristo would serve a prison term that would run concurrent for both charges.

He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

Violent incidents

Evaristo stands accused in multiple robberies reported at a Dededo game room, at a Yigo market, at Ritidian Beach and at Ritidian Point.

In the game room incident, Evaristo allegedly fired several shots, nearly hitting the cashier before he hit the cashier on the head with a baton.

He also was arrested a year before the alleged robberies in connection with the armed robbery of a tourist at Two Lovers Point.

Evaristo was charged with attempted murder, four counts of robbery, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID, possession of an unregistered firearm, aggravated assault, terrorizing, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, crimes against the community and warrant of arrest.

It was said in court that the remaining charges would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.