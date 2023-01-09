Man faces 19 years for family violence

A man who has a history of allegedly assaulting a woman known to him and not complying with court orders is back behind bars, now facing a possible sentence of 19 years of imprisonment.

Jamieson Carriaga, 37, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence and criminal trespass as misdemeanors.

The charges stem from two incidents reported by a woman who was previously in a relationship with Carriaga.

The first occurred Nov. 9, 2022, when the woman called the police and alleged she had been assaulted by Carriaga earlier that day. She wanted him removed from her residence.

Earlier that day, the victim said, she awoke to a sound coming from another room in her residence. When she went to check what had happened, she found her ex-boyfriend climbing through the storage room window, the magistrate complaint filed against Carriaga alleged.

The woman told Guam Police Department officers that Carriaga took her cellphone and prevented her from contacting them.

"The report indicates that the Defendant asked her why she had called the police six times and she responded that she wanted him out of her residence. The Defendant proceeded to push her onto the couch, pin her down and punched the back of her head. During this time, the Victim kept telling him to stop. He then let her go,” the complaint alleged.

But that wasn’t the end of the alleged attack, according to the complaint. An argument moments later began another.

"The Defendant grabbed her. When he let her go, she fell to the ground. They began to struggle and the victim said to the Defendant, 'Leave me alone, stop hitting me, I hate you, you're not supposed to be here.' The victim continued to tell the Defendant to leave and when he became angered, he slapped and punched her head,” the complaint alleged.

The woman was able to walk to the GPD Central Precinct Command in Sinajana to report the incident. The officers noted bruising and abrasions to the woman’s face and body.

The officers were not able to locate Carriaga at the time.

In a second incident, which occurred Jan. 6, police officers met with the same woman at a gas station in Sinajana at 4:45 a.m. She reported being assaulted by the defendant, who allegedly gained unauthorized entry to her home.

"At around midnight, the Defendant repeatedly tried to gain entry to the residence, but the victim refused to grant entry to her residence. The Defendant then went through a window. They begin to argue and the Defendant slaps and punches her. The Victim waited for the Defendant to fall asleep before she left her residence and contacted police,” the complaint alleged.

The woman’s visible abrasions from the alleged incident were noted by police.