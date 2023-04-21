A man is facing illegal gun and drug charges after officers searched his Dededo residence.

Police officers were dispatched Tuesday to a wood-and-tin residence along Ysengsong Road in Dededo, where they found 42-year-old David James Fejeran. He told officers he had been living at the residence for the last two years, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The complaint did not state why officers had been dispatched to the residence.

A search of Fejeran's residence led to officers seizing two guns – a 9 mm pistol and a Desert Eagle pistol – along with rounds of ammunition for both weapons and jars of gunpowder.

Drug paraphernalia, including four modified glass pipes with residue, five resealable bags containing suspected methamphetamine, two digital scales, empty resealable bags and $155 in cash also were found. A test of the suspected meth resulted in a presumptive positive result, the complaint stated.

A search of Fejeran's vehicle also turned up another firearm and more ammunition.

Fejeran was found not to have a valid firearms ID card, according to the complaint.

Fejeran was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm without an identification card as a third-degree felony.

If convicted on all charges, Fejeran faces a maximum of 35 years in prison, the Office of the Attorney General stated in its potential jail time report.

After being charged, Fejeran was ordered confined by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan at the Department of Corrections prison on $15,000 cash bail.