Man faces conspiracy to commit murder, other charges related to Agat shooting

Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, self surrendered to police on Wednesday as he was a suspect in the shooting in Agat the day before.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said detectives identified two suspects and Ignacio turned himself into police.

He was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, guilt established by complicity, and criminal facilitation.

Ignacio is one of two men believed to be involved in the shooting of a 37-year-old man following a dispute on San Francisco Street in Agat on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, whose name has not been released.

The shooting victim was listed in stable condition at Naval Hospital.