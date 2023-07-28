A man is facing felony charges for allegedly dealing methamphetamine last October.

On July 19 in the District Court of Guam, Dominic Joshua Contreras Cruz was indicted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine hydrochloride.

The indictment does not detail Cruz's alleged actions. However, it indicates the charge stems from an incident on Oct. 19, 2022.

The indictment was sealed until Cruz appeared in federal to court to answer the charge Tuesday, a day after a warrant for his arrest was executed.

Cruz pleaded not guilty to the charge in the indictment, which also included a notice of forfeiture.

In his first hearing, Cruz was placed on pretrial release with conditions that include not consuming drugs or controlled substances, submitting to drug tests given by probation officers and participating in an inpatient or outpatient program of substance abuse therapy and counseling.

Past charges

According to Post files, Cruz was charged in the Superior Court of Guam in 2021 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state officers with the Guam Police Department pulled him over in Dededo in April 2021 after he was seen speeding and failed to stop at a red light. Cruz allegedly told police the red light took too long and he didn't want to wait.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes with meth residue and two pounds of marijuana, documents state.

Cruz denied owning the pipes, but admitted to owning the marijuana. According to court documents, he also said the pipes belonged to a friend who borrowed his car, but told police he could not remember the friend’s name.