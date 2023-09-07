A man charged with five counts of child abuse allegedly assaulted minors, threw a lighter at them and used a broom to hit them.

At about 8:15 p.m. June 26, police officers met with a woman who reported she and her children were assaulted by Johnny Kasian, a man known to them, according to a magistrate's complaint filed Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The complaint – which states Kasian's age is either 43, 45 or 51 – details a report given by the woman that states Kasian became angry with the woman and her 14-year-old, 12-year-old and 6-year-old children before he allegedly struck the children with a “crutch.”

According to the complaint, Kasian struck the 6-year-old on the left arm, the 14-year-old on the right arm, and the 12-year-old on the back. Kasian allegedly punched the woman on the side of the head.

A man and another child attempted to pull Kasian from the woman when Kasian allegedly grabbed the man's shirt and scratched his neck.

The man, woman and children left the residence when Kasian was in the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Kasian's charging documents detail an incident that occurred Monday afternoon that involved the same children and another minor, a 16-year-old.

According to the complaint, Kasian was angry at the children when he threw a lighter at the 14-year-old. The teen dodged the lighter and Kasian “became more angered toward her, grabbed a broom and struck her right upper shoulder.”

Kasian then allegedly used the same broom to hit the 16-year-old's back two or three times, causing the broom to break.

The 14-year-old attempted to call 911, but Kasian grabbed her phone and threw it into a jungle area. The woman left the residence to contact the police while the 14-year-old went to her neighbor's house to call for help.

“The (police) report indicates that the defendant admitted to using methamphetamine,” the complaint stated.

Kasian was charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor, and five counts of child abuse as a misdemeanor.