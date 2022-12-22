A man was arrested and charged in connection to several alleged crimes this year, after being seen yelling about "the war and his platoon and about shooting the enemy" outside a post office earlier this week.

On Monday, Bruce Lee Aguon was reported to have been causing a disturbance outside the Hagåtña Post Office. Guam Police Department officers observed him "yelling at the wall from the top of his lungs," a magistrate's complaint stated.

GPD met with the reporting person who said he heard Aguon yelling before the reporting person went outside. Aguon yelled at him and was standing in an aggressive manner, the man said. The witness told police that, out of fear, he went back inside the post office and picked up a two-by-four piece of wood and went back out toward Aguon to tell him to stop yelling and slamming the post office boxes. Aguon then stopped, according to the complaint.

Another witness interviewed by police said Aguon was "yelling about the war and his platoon and about shooting the enemy" and said he saw Aguon hit newspaper boxes with his elbow.

At the time of his arrest, Aguon was on pretrial release in a 2022 misdemeanor case.

Other allegations

Aguon had another run-in with authorities earlier this month when he was the subject of a removal complaint made by his cousin.

As officers were detaining Aguon, they saw the sharp end of a knife coming from the right pocket of his pants, which led Aguon to say "he had several knives in his pocket," according to the complaint.

Officers found three black daggers, then found two more later after Aguon was handcuffed. In addition, officers found methamphetamine, cannabis and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.

In August, Aguon was removed from a Tumon residence where officers found meth and a glass pipe in his pocket. Aguon, when asked about the substance, told officers, "That's my magic powder," according to the complaint.

On June 4, Aguon was reported to have been yelling at a resident of an apartment next to the Docomo Pacific building in Tamuning before being confronted by the resident and leaving. The resident, however, said he later saw Aguon looking inside a parked vehicle, then saw Aguon open one of the doors and take items from inside the car, the complaint stated.

Officers valued the stolen items to be worth $22 and attempted to arrest Aguon, but he resisted. Aguon was then shocked with a stun gun, but it appeared to have no effect and Aguon continued to kick his feet.

Officers subsequently handcuff him after another burst of the stun gun, but Aguon still refused to get up off the ground and had to be carried to a patrol vehicle. While being carried, Aguon told officers, "don't leave my bag! I want my bag!" When officers found the bag, they discovered that it contained small plastic bags of methamphetamine and glass pipes.

The first report this year was made April 12. Criminal mischief in progress was reported at Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

The reporting person told the police that a man, later identified as Aguon, was throwing an object to the ground and kicking a parked vehicle before walking toward the Jamaican Grill restaurant.

Police inspected the damage and spoke with the owner of the parked car. Aguon was found later in the day, yelling, at the Post Office in Hagåtña. Aguon was wearing the same clothing he was seen wearing earlier in that day, according to the complaint.